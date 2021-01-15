Stealth (XST) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.76 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Stealth token can currently be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $9,938.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stealth has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001331 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019096 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,254,130 tokens. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.