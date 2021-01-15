Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Buys $422,288.10 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 36,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $422,288.10. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $819,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPLP opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $330.01 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 36.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 136.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares during the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.