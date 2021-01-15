Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Capitalization Tops $18.95 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $18.95 million and $4.44 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00008698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,488.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.88 or 0.01323357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.03 or 0.00564647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00176671 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,971,298 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

