Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $68.87 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,778.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.41 or 0.01328741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.03 or 0.00573052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00048178 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00189380 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001891 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 408,972,195 coins and its circulating supply is 391,998,101 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

