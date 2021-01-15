SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Cap Reaches $132,435.45

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $132,435.45 and $294.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.79 or 0.00555815 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000198 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

