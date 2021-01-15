Stephens Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $330.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $260.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s current price.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.15.

NYSE GNRC traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,960. Generac has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $263.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day moving average of $192.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, analysts predict that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Generac by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,155.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Generac by 31.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,352,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,862,000 after purchasing an additional 326,138 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 31,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

