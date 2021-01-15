Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.57. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.