stETH Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH token can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00039264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00110905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00063592 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00240242 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057985 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.