Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 15th (ABB, AN, AXTA, CME, CNC, DDD, EVBG, ICPT, MGLN, PINC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 15th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $145.00 target price on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

