Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 15th (ALV, ANCUF, AVAV, BTGOF, CCHGY, CKSNF, ESPR, FTNT, HEINY, JBLU)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 15th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortinet’s increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Moreover, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition. Nonetheless, Fortinet is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid the coronavirus crisis. It is also benefiting from robust growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN offerings. Also, continued deal wins, especially those of high value, are a key driver. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet to grow faster than the security market.”

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a strong sell rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $99.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Increasing conversation around current events is also a key catalyst. Extended partnership with NBC for Olympic Games is expected to expand its penetration. Additionally, product improvement, including continued increases in relevance across notifications, Explore, and the Home timeline, will drive user retention across new and recently-reactivated accounts. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Nevertheless, intensifying competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well. Lack of revenue diversification remains an overhang on Twitter’s prospects. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

