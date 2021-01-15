Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 15th (APHA, ASM, BCYC, CCAP, DWS, EBAY, EQH, EQT, ETSY, FP)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 15th:
Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.75 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $1.50 to $1.90. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $93.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $1.50 to $1.40. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $8.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $89.00 to $99.00.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $169.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) had its target price increased by Jonestrading from $5.50 to $6.00. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.25 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €169.00 ($198.82) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
