Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 15th (APHA, ASM, BCYC, CCAP, DWS, EBAY, EQH, EQT, ETSY, FP)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 15th:

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.75 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $1.50 to $1.90. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $93.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $1.50 to $1.40. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $8.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $89.00 to $99.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $169.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) had its target price increased by Jonestrading from $5.50 to $6.00. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.25 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €169.00 ($198.82) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

