Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,604 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,765% compared to the average volume of 86 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.77 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.