Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on VirnetX (NYSE:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 14,985 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,741% compared to the typical volume of 814 call options.

Shares of NYSE:VHC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 20,386,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18. VirnetX has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VHC. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the 3rd quarter worth $8,840,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in VirnetX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 440,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VirnetX by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.