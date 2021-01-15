Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Encompass Health Call Options (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,579 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,007% compared to the average daily volume of 83 call options.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

