Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Valvoline Call Options (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,601% compared to the typical volume of 149 call options.

NYSE VVV remained flat at $$23.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,367. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.