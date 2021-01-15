Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Baozun Put Options (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,520 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,240% compared to the typical volume of 412 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

BZUN stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $269.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

