Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,578 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 811% compared to the typical daily volume of 942 call options.

Shares of BWA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,380,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,018.5% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 197,403 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

