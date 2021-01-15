StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) versus Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Head to Head Analysis

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for StoneCastle Financial and Barings BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barings BDC 0 0 5 0 3.00

StoneCastle Financial currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.60%. Barings BDC has a consensus target price of $8.81, suggesting a potential downside of 3.58%. Given StoneCastle Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe StoneCastle Financial is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 29.52% N/A N/A Barings BDC -5.76% 5.71% 2.50%

Volatility and Risk

StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Barings BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $16.35 million 7.98 $10.05 million N/A N/A Barings BDC $75.65 million 5.79 $58.19 million $0.61 14.98

Barings BDC has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Barings BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Barings BDC pays out 111.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. StoneCastle Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Barings BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial beats Barings BDC on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

