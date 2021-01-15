Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.54. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $32.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 6.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after acquiring an additional 780,340 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 67.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123,926 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,541,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

