Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires Shares of 17,811 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 776,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,793.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 609,574 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 452,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,684,270. The company has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

