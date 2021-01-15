Strategic Wealth Designers Buys New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $324.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,821. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $323.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $10,035,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,607,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,543,111,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,858 shares of company stock valued at $156,949,220 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

