Strategic Wealth Designers Buys Shares of 1,942 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.57.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $517.79. 28,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

