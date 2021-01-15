Strategic Wealth Designers Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Wealth Designers decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 660,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $144,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 37,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.61. 253,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,679,151. The company has a market cap of $392.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.84. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.