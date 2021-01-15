Strategic Wealth Designers Invests $1.15 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $103.08. 490,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,401,346. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

