Strategic Wealth Designers Invests $1.18 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. PayPal makes up 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.61.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.32. The company had a trading volume of 308,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,432. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

