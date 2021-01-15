Strategic Wealth Designers Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ASML by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $3,366,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $15.43 on Friday, hitting $529.22. 35,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,285. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $546.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

