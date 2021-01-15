Strategic Wealth Designers Takes $1.06 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after acquiring an additional 992,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after acquiring an additional 809,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,063.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 805,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

LOW traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.47. 103,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average is $157.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

