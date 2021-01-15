Stratis (STRAX) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $47.77 million and $1.75 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002102 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00019435 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

