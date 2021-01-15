S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) Shares Gap Down to $2,230.00

S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2,230.00, but opened at $2,150.00. S&U plc (SUS.L) shares last traded at $2,160.00, with a volume of 271 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £270.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,036.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,753.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 74.31 and a quick ratio of 74.31.

S&U plc (SUS.L) Company Profile (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

