Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) received a €12.50 ($14.71) target price from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.32 ($15.67).

Shares of SZU opened at €12.44 ($14.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -30.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of €12.32 and a 200 day moving average of €14.26. Südzucker AG has a 52-week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 52-week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

