Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €12.00 by Warburg Research

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.23 ($15.57).

Shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) stock traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €12.44 ($14.64). 442,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The business has a 50-day moving average of €12.32 and a 200 day moving average of €14.26. Südzucker AG has a fifty-two week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a fifty-two week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

