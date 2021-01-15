SUKU Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.38 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. SUKU has a total market cap of $24.38 million and approximately $362,008.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One SUKU token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00039761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00113665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064875 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00246278 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00060219 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,700,420 tokens. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

SUKU Token Trading

SUKU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

