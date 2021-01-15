Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Shares Up 0.9%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.32. 67,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 120,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUTNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

