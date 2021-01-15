Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the December 15th total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 61,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 367,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,678 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMLP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.27. 825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,128. The company has a market cap of $65.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.16. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $55.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $12.29. The firm had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.70 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 67.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

