Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Suncrest Bank stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. Suncrest Bank has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter.

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services.

