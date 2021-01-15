Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Gerald Alan Risk Sells 47,333 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $4,345,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gerald Alan Risk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $2,935,119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,883.12 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

