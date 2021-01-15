Suretly (SUR) Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Suretly has a market cap of $54,879.67 and $2,724.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

