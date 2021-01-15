Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.49

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 1648730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SURF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $500.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,703,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,800,580. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $102,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $861,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.