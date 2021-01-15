Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) (LON:SUN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) (LON:SUN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $2.07. Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 563,669 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

About Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

