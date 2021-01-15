sUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $142.54 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $142.54 million and $21.64 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00429444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04120486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

