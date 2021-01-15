Sushi Price Tops $11.07 on Exchanges (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Sushi has a market capitalization of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sushi token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00113728 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00259167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00064422 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00060105 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars.

