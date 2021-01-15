suterusu (SUTER) Price Up 36.7% Over Last 7 Days

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $210,992.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00047258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00407900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.87 or 0.04019353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013602 BTC.

suterusu Token Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a token. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,038,000 tokens. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

suterusu Token Trading

suterusu can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

