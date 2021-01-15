SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Lessened by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $18,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

SIVB stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.54. 19,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $474.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.40 and its 200 day moving average is $288.57.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

