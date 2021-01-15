Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.00

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.