Swap Price Tops $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $155,496.94 and approximately $70.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00039264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00110905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00063592 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00240242 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057985 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,219,720 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

