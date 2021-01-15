Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $350,212.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $846,426.61 and approximately $350,212.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00040054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00113851 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00247532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile