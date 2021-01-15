Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $350,212.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $846,426.61 and approximately $350,212.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00040054 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00113851 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065156 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00247532 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00060588 BTC.
Swapcoinz Profile
Buying and Selling Swapcoinz
Swapcoinz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.
