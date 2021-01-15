Swerve (SWRV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.17 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $8.17 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00252227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00063542 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059476 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 11,424,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,184,343 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.