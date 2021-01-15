Switcheo Price Reaches $0.0244 on Exchanges (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Switcheo has a total market cap of $28.62 million and $115,305.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,249,541,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,172,668,470 tokens. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

