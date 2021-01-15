SWYFT Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,503.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One SWYFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a total market cap of $23,152.64 and approximately $8,503.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded down 50.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00111969 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00064102 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00246334 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00058858 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,940 tokens. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network

SWYFT Token Trading

SWYFT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

