Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) (LON:SLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.00

Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) (LON:SLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 3653824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.28).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £268.45 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85.

In other Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 213,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73), for a total transaction of £119,700 ($156,388.82).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

